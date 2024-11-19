Agronometrics: Seasonal overview of fresh blueberry exports from Central and South America
Fresh blueberry exports from Central and South America have become a cornerstone of global supply, catering to rising consumer demand for this nutrient-rich superfood. As the visualization reveals, these regions contribute significantly to blueberry exports, each country showcasing unique seasonal trends and production cycles.
Key Insights from the Data
- Peru: Peru remains a powerhouse in blueberry exports, demonstrating a steady growth trajectory over the years. The peak export months, observed between August and November, align with Peru's main harvest season. This trend highlights the country’s ability to meet global demand during a critical period when other regions experience lower production.
- Chile: Chile’s blueberry exports peak during the early months of the year, particularly in January and February. This makes Chile a key supplier during the Northern Hemisphere's winter months, filling a crucial gap in the market.
- Mexico: Mexico’s production cycle allows for consistent exports in spring, peaking between March and April. This positions Mexico as a bridge between the Peruvian and Chilean supply seasons.
- Emerging Producers: Countries like Guatemala, Uruguay, and Colombia are emerging players in the blueberry export market. While their volumes are smaller compared to Peru and Chile, they are carving out niches in off-peak periods.
- Seasonal Gaps: The visualization also sheds light on seasonal gaps in production and export volumes, offering opportunities for market expansion and better supply chain coordination.