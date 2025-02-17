Q&A: IG International discusses investments in local fruit cultivation and infrastructure

At Fruit Logistica 2025, held from February 5 to 7 in Berlin, FreshFruitPortal.com had the opportunity to speak with representatives from IG International, one of India's leading fresh fruit importers. The company has been instrumental in introducing a diverse range of high-quality fruits to the Indian market.

In this discussion, IG International's Head of Procurement Shubha Rawal shares insights into the company's evolving business focus, strategic initiatives in local cultivation, and plans for future growth.

Q. IG International has long been recognized as one of India’s leading fruit importers. How has your business focus evolved recently, and what are your key strategic initiatives now—particularly regarding local cultivation vs. imports?

IG International has continuously evolved to meet the growing demands of India’s fresh fruit market. While we remain committed to sourcing the finest produce from top global suppliers, we are also expanding our focus on local cultivation. Our goal is to strike a balance between high-quality imports and developing a strong domestic production base to ensure year-round availability, reduce dependence on seasonality, and maintain cost efficiencies.

One of our key initiatives has been investing in farming projects within India, particularly in high-value fruit categories such as berries and avocados. By working closely with agronomists and leveraging advanced farming techniques, we are enhancing local production while maintaining global quality standards. Additionally, our infrastructure investments—such as modern packhouses and an expanded cold chain network—are playing a crucial role in supporting both imports and domestic cultivation.

Q. Blueberries and avocados have been gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. Could you share details on IG International’s initiatives to locally produce these fruits, and how you’re ensuring both quality and scalability in India’s diverse agricultural environment?

IG International has been at the forefront of developing the Indian market for blueberries and avocados. Recognizing the increasing demand from health-conscious consumers, we have taken strategic steps toward local cultivation.

For blueberries, we have initiated pilot farming projects in select regions with suitable climatic conditions, leveraging expertise from international partners. We are also evaluating controlled-environment farming to ensure consistent quality and supply.

For avocados, we are actively working on plantations in different agro-climatic zones to identify the best growing conditions in India. By collaborating with experienced global avocado growers, we are introducing high-quality rootstocks and best practices in orchard management.

Beyond these two fruits, we are exploring local production opportunities in categories like citrus, kiwifruit, and exotic fruits, while maintaining our strong import partnerships to supplement supply. Scalability is being addressed through mechanization, farmer training programs, and robust post-harvest handling systems.

Q. You’ve forged strong partnerships with renowned growers worldwide to offer the best-quality fruits. Which collaborations have been particularly significant in ensuring consistent supply and premium quality, and how do these alliances shape IG International’s reputation in the Indian market?

Our partnerships with leading global growers are the backbone of IG International’s success in India. Over the years, we have built long-standing relationships with premium suppliers from the U.S., New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, Europe, and Turkey. These partnerships not only guarantee steady supply and quality but also allow us to introduce new varieties and better post-harvest handling techniques. By maintaining such high standards, we continue to reinforce IG International’s reputation as a trusted name in India’s fresh fruit industry.

Q. Looking ahead, what does IG International’s growth roadmap look like for the next three to five years, in terms of product diversification, infrastructure investments (like cold chain logistics), and expansion into new regions within or beyond India?

IG International’s future roadmap is built on three core pillars: product expansion, infrastructure enhancement, and market expansion.

On product diversification, we aim to introduce new fruit categories that align with changing consumer preferences. This includes expanding our range of berries, stone fruits, and exotic offerings. We are also focused on strengthening our organic and premium fruit segments.

On infrastructure investments, a key focus area is expanding our cold chain logistics. We are investing in advanced ripening facilities, controlled-atmosphere storage, and temperature-controlled distribution networks to ensure the best quality fruits reach consumers across India.

And on geographical expansion, while IG International has a strong footprint across metro cities, we are now deepening our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for premium fruits is rapidly increasing. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities beyond India, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where there is strong demand for high-quality produce.

With these strategic initiatives, IG International aims to strengthen its leadership in India’s fresh produce market and continue driving innovation and excellence in the industry.