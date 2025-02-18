In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze Peruvian agri-exports trends in 2024. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peru's agricultural exports grew 22.1% to US$12.784bn in 2024, driven by a 17.8% rise in fruit shipments. Blueberries led with a 35.7% increase (US$2.299bn), followed by avocados (29.2%, US$1.324bn), mandarins (27.2%, US$307m), and limes (25.5%, US$83m). Vegetable exports also grew 2.6% to US$1.616bn. Peruvian produce reached 145 global markets, strengthening its export presence.

The rising demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables underscores Peru’s growing role as a key supplier in international trade. Increased investment in agricultural technology and improved logistics have played a crucial role in meeting global demand and ensuring product quality.

Minister of Foreign Trade Desilú León highlighted agriculture’s increasing contribution to national exports, from 15.5% in 2023 to 17.1% in 2024, emphasizing its role in economic growth and job creation. She noted that the expansion of the sector not only enhances the country’s economy but also generates employment opportunities, benefiting thousands of families involved in agricultural production.

Peru Fresh Blueberry Exports By History | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.