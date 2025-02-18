Agronometrics in Charts: Peruvian agri-exports surged by 22.1% in 2024

February 18 , 2025
Agronometrics in Charts More News Top Stories
Agronometrics in Charts: Peruvian agri-exports surged by 22.1% in 2024

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze Peruvian agri-exports trends in 2024. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peru's agricultural exports grew 22.1% to US$12.784bn in 2024, driven by a 17.8% rise in fruit shipments. Blueberries led with a 35.7% increase (US$2.299bn), followed by avocados (29.2%, US$1.324bn), mandarins (27.2%, US$307m), and limes (25.5%, US$83m). Vegetable exports also grew 2.6% to US$1.616bn. Peruvian produce reached 145 global markets, strengthening its export presence.

The rising demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables underscores Peru’s growing role as a key supplier in international trade. Increased investment in agricultural technology and improved logistics have played a crucial role in meeting global demand and ensuring product quality.

Minister of Foreign Trade Desilú León highlighted agriculture’s increasing contribution to national exports, from 15.5% in 2023 to 17.1% in 2024, emphasizing its role in economic growth and job creation. She noted that the expansion of the sector not only enhances the country’s economy but also generates employment opportunities, benefiting thousands of families involved in agricultural production.

Peru Fresh Blueberry Exports By History | Cultivated Conventional

 

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

 

You might also be interested in


Agronometrics in Charts: Peruvian mango industry faces tough season amidst oversupply
Agronometrics in Charts: California avocado crop promises relief amid soaring prices
Agronometrics in Charts: Welcome to the blueberry rollercoaster! (brace yourself for a bumpy ride)
Agronometrics in Charts: US table grape market rebounds following Hurricane Hilary’s impact
Agronometrics in Charts: And so it begins… WELCOME 2025!!
Agronometrics in Charts GTD Exclusive: How close is Peru to last year’s blueberry volumes?
Agronometrics in Charts: U.S. retailers gear up for a Chilean cherry boom this holiday season
Agronometrics in Charts: Labor deal secures U.S. port access, boosting Chilean grape exports

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands