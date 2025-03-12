Two unique apple offerings hit the market

Canada-based Summerland Varieties Corp. (SVC) has launched two unique global apple offerings: the Snowflake and Sunpunch.

With their unique appearance, flavor attributes, and exceptional shelf life, the apples are an exciting alternative for consumers and retailers.

“The Snowflake apple, a deep red color dusted with delicate snowflake-shaped lenticels, is perfectly balanced in flavor and texture,” said Nick Ibuki, director of Business Development for SVC.

“It is harvested just ahead of Gala and has demonstrated a remarkable ability to achieve high color in various growing conditions," he added.

Snowflake, developed in Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's fruit tree breeding program, is currently marketed in Canada by Algoma Orchards. It can be found at Walmart, Loblaws, and Costco, among other places.

An apple with a different experience

For their part, Sunpunch apples offer a differentiated but equally enjoyable visual and eating experience. They are tri-colored apples, ranging from golden to orange to red, and are crisp and juicy, with tropical hints.

“While all Sunpunch apples share these attributes, the Sunpunch apple brand will be composed of multiple varieties, the first of which has been developed by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada,” Ibuki said.

The executive said, “We want to ensure that consumers have the best possible dining experience, regardless of where Sunpunch apples are grown.”

Unlike the other brands, Sunpunch apples will be launched in Canada over the next two years by Martin's Family Fruit Farm, Algoma Orchards, and Verger des Bois-Francs. Market and retailer trials have revealed strong interest.