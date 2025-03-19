BerryWorld Strawberries win gold at 2025 Outstanding Food Producers Awards

Press release

BerryWorld Strawberries received a gold medal at the 2025 New Zealand Outstanding Food Producers Awards in the Earth, Fresh Produce category, while BerryWorld Raspberries received a silver medal. This recognition highlights BerryWorld Berries' exceptional quality, innovation, and sustainability, marking a significant milestone in their journey to success in New Zealand.

The Outstanding Food Producer Awards celebrate the best of New Zealand food and drink. With over nine years of history, the awards have become one of the most respected quality marks in the industry, showcasing the finest Kiwi producers.

Market Gardeners Limited, trading as the MG Group, holds exclusive rights to the globally renowned BerryWorld varieties in New Zealand. These varieties were developed through collaborations with leading global breeding programs in Europe. Over two million varieties were trialed to identify the best combination of eating and storage qualities and optimal yields for growers. In 2020, a dedicated undercover research and development block was established at the MG Group-owned growing operation, Kaipaki Berries, to master the growing conditions specific to New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to receive this gold medal at the Outstanding Food Producers Awards," said Kerry Wells, MG Group Executive Director NZ Subsidiaries & Associates. "Our team has worked hard over the last few years to grow the BerryWorld strawberries, now available in New Zealand. The unique flavor, consistency, and longer shelf life make it a standout in the fresh produce market, and this award is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved."

"At MG Group, we see BerryWorld as more than just a great product; it's an opportunity for New Zealand’s wider grower community to benefit from its success," added Kerry Wells. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on other MG Group grower-suppliers across the country."

BerryWorld strawberries are now in the running for the Category Champion Award, which will be announced at an event in Auckland on Thursday, 10 April 2025.