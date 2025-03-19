South African raisin industry growing despite bad weather

Raisins South Africa reported that South African raisin producers are expecting a high-volume, high-quality export crop despite production facing unseasonable weather conditions.

In week 10 of 2025, the Lower Orange River growing region experienced unusually high rainfall and humidity. Some crops were lost due to weaker drying ratios, lower sugar content, and a higher percentage of worthless products.

Despite this, thanks to an excellent pre-harvest season, crop development has only been delayed by two weeks, Raisins South Africa said. Suppliers continue to expect a marketable crop of 96,000-104,000 tons.

Approximately 46% of the crop has already been delivered to packers and exporters.

With a final production of 96,000 tons in 2023-2024, it is very likely that even with the weather problems, in 2024-2025, the crop will be above 90,000 tons.

Raisins South Africa explained that the sector's continued growth is due to establishing about 2,535 hectares of new land for raisin production in Orange River and Olifants River between 2020 and 2022. Those vineyards are now in full production, adding 17,000 tons of raisins to the sector's overall production.

South Africa's raisin industry

South Africa continues consolidating its leading position in the global export market and is keen to emphasize its unique selling points to buyers and consumers.

These include the fact that its raisins are a naturally sun-dried product with no or very low pesticide residues, distinctive color and flavor, and a 12-month shelf life, all under social and environmental sustainability.

“We want the market and consumers to look to South Africa as a reliable and sustainable source of superior quality raisins,” said Wessel Lemmer, CEO of Raisins SA.

The United Kingdom and Europe will again be the leading destinations for South African raisins.

Europe is the largest market. It received 52% of the export crop in 2024, with 40,814 tons sold, exceeding the 2020-2024 average of 33,793 tons.

The UK purchased 12% of exports and bought 9,326 tons in 2024, above the four-year average of 6,137 tons.

The main varieties produced in South Africa are Merbein Seedless, Sultana Seedless, and Selma Pete. Other varieties include Sugra 39 and Flame Seedless.

About 700 raisin growers in South Africa work on more than 1,000 farms.

*Photos courtesy of Raisins South Africa.