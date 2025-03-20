Bako Sweet drives easter sales with themed merchandising displays

Bako Sweet, known for its premium sweet potatoes and eye-catching, themed merchandising, is once again helping retailers elevate their produce displays to increase sales this Easter. The brand is poised to help make this year a record-breaker, offering convenience, trending flavor, and variety to shoppers nationwide.

"Retailers should be looking to create vibrant, impactful displays, and our color-drenched bags of sweet potatoes are the perfect way to draw customers in this Easter season," said Susan Noritake, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bako Sweet. "The data shows that our bright and playful displays greatly impact sales, with retailers historically experiencing a 240% sales increase when using our display bins in stores.”

Bako recommends placing complementary items next to sweet potato displays to maximize sales further. Popular Easter dishes like traditional sweet potato casserole, roasted sweet potatoes, and sweet potato pie can be enhanced by showcasing compound butter, seasoned nuts, herbs, premium cheeses, and nearby baking ingredients. Additionally, Bako Sweet offers recipe content to their partners and suggests placing recipe cards or QR codes near displays that will inspire new and exciting renditions of classics, such as Sweet Potato Gratin, Sourdough Sweet Potato Biscuits, or Vegan Easter Egg Brownies.

“Easter is one of the top sweet potato buying periods, and with additional inspiration, retailers can send this sales period into overdrive," adds Noritake. “Especially with egg shortage this year, there’s the opportunity to be playful with decor, like putting our colorful array of sweet potato varieties in Easter baskets or sharing egg-free treat alternatives like our Vegan Easter Egg Brownies.”

Bako recommends that retailers place orders for their Easter merchandising displays as soon as possible and begin showcasing Easter-themed items by mid-March to take advantage of early shopper decisions in the lead-up to the holiday.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 to place an order for the Easter rush.