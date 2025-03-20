Press Release

Lead food retail group Ahold Delhaize announced that Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn, has decided to leave after 28 years in the company. Her last day is April 30th, and the next successor will be announced soon.

Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, states: “Under Marit's leadership, Albert Heijn has evolved into an omnichannel retailer - a trusted and inspiring partner for our customers, suppliers, and the 125,000 people who work for the company. With a strong focus on customers, her passion for products, quality,y and affordability, and her deep interest and knowledge of sustainability, health, and innovation, Marit has navigated the brands successfully through a turbulent period. Marit has not only strengthened Albert Heijn commercially but has also made the company more socially relevant.”

Marit adds: “After 28 years, I am saying goodbye to a fantastic company. But now is the right time to leave as the company is stable, with a strong management team that is ready to forge ahead on the path we have set together. I am proud of the growth we have achieved, the contributions we have made to a healthy, social, and sustainable society, and the technological advancements that have solidified our position as an industry leader. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had and, in particular, for the space I have been given over the past six years to steer Albert Heijn towards a new direction based on my vision for the food system. Albert Heijn is ready for the next phase, and with that comes a new leader. I wish my successor all the best and as much joy in the role as I have had.”

Marit joined Ahold in 1997 as a management trainee and has held several commercial, operational, and leadership roles within the company.

In 2014, Marit joined the Albert Heijn management board, serving as Executive Vice President of Commerce. In 2019, she was appointed CEO of Albert Heijn, and in 2021, she also became responsible for Etos and Gall & Gall. This led to further growth and increased synergy and collaboration between the three brands in order to serve customers even better.

On behalf of the Ahold Delhaize Executive Committee, Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, expressed appreciation for Marit's contributions to the company’s success and consistent approach: "Marit’s vision, humanity, and decisiveness have created a solid foundation for the future for Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall. We are grateful for her dedication and passion, and we wish her the best of luck in the next chapter of her career."