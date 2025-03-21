SEPC announces nominations for the Unseen Hero Award

Press release

The Southeast Produce Council is proud to introduce The Unseen Hero Award, a special recognition honoring the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the produce industry moving forward. These unsung heroes make a lasting impact without seeking the spotlight, whether in growing, shipping, packing, retail, or food service.

We are now accepting nominations for The Unseen Hero Award! If you know someone whose dedication, hard work, and contributions deserve recognition, we encourage you to submit a nomination.

Award Criteria:

Nominees should exemplify:

Dedication & Commitment – A strong work ethic and long-term contributions to their role.

Impact & Influence – Significant contributions that improve their company, team, or the industry.

Leadership & Initiative – Going above and beyond their responsibilities.

Collaboration & Teamwork – Supporting colleagues and fostering a positive work environment.

Integrity & Values – Embodying the core values of SEPC and the produce industry.

How to Nominate:

Submit your nomination by June 13, 2025 using the following link - The Unseen Hero Award

Nominations must include details on the nominee’s role, impact, and why they deserve to be honored. Supporting documents such as testimonials or letters of recommendation are encouraged but not required.

Help us shine a light on the incredible individuals who make a difference every day. We look forward to celebrating these Unseen Heroes at Southern Innovations 2025.