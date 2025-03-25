Press release

As food prices and inflation continue to weigh on produce suppliers and consumers across Brazil and the rest of Latin America, Fresh Formulaics will showcase its supply chain solutions at Fruit Attraction São Paulo 2025. The company will exhibit its breakthrough offerings, including Flair S2™, at Booth G110.

Fresh Formulaics is transforming the produce supply chain by developing plant-based alternatives to traditional waxes and conventional protective materials. Its zero-residue solutions help extend produce freshness, significantly reduce spoilage, and help suppliers expand their exports to new markets while contributing to lower food costs. In regions where rising food prices are a critical concern, these next-generation solutions can help ease inflationary pressures by reducing post-harvest losses and improving supply chain efficiency.

“Food inflation is hitting both consumers and businesses hard across Latin America. Yet despite these pressures, we still see significant waste in the fruit and vegetable supply chain,” said Luiz Dias, Head of Commercial Sales, Fresh Formulaics. “In Brazil alone, an estimated 30% of all food produced, about 46 million tons, is lost each year. Our innovations provide a real, scalable solution to reduce waste at every stage of the supply chain, including in households.”

Flair S2™

Fresh Formulaics will highlight its inaugural product, Flair S2™, at Fruit Attraction São Paulo 2025. Flair S2™ is a high-performance adjuvant that offers the following benefits:

Long-lasting shine; a proven alternative to legacy waxes

No fruit tempering needed; applies easily to cold, wet fruit with no spotting

Eliminates heated drying

Contributes to more precise and controlled pesticide use

Achieves higher fruit throughput

Flair S2™ offers a compelling alternative for growers, suppliers, and distributors through improved product quality and operational savings that ultimately help relieve the inflationary pressures in the produce sector.

“We’re not just extending shelf life and enhancing the appearance of produce,” said Dias. “We’re making fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible and affordable, which is urgently needed in the markets we serve.”

Visitors to Booth G110 will have the opportunity to explore the next-gen portfolio of plant-based post-harvest solutions and learn how these innovations are set to revolutionize the produce supply chain. They help suppliers reduce waste, improve operational efficiency, and maintain freshness to meet the quality standards of both domestic sales and international exports.