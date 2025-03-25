Port of Savannah, Georgia, has the busiest February on record

This February, the Port of Savannah, Georgia, moved more container units than in the same month last year. The port processed nearly 480,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units this month, a 6% increase over the same month the previous year. Eighty-five percent of the port's container business is dual container moves.

Georgia's Port of Savannah's intermodal team also set a record of 2,246 rail moves completed in a day.

According to a press release by the port, despite high volumes, the container field remained under control, with yard and gate teams coordinating to keep trucks moving.

“We were able to accommodate the increased trade while maintaining excellent service for our motor carriers and customers,” said GPA Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy. “Single container moves averaged only 35 minutes for truckers on the terminal, while dual container moves averaged just 54 minutes.”

Performance continued strong into March, with a single-day truck gate record of 16,430 transactions set on March 11 at Garden City Terminal.

Vessel updates

The port announced that three new start times will be added to work vessels—at 6 a.m., 3 p.m., and 9 p.m. The Port of Savannah, which currently averages 35 vessels per week, will also increase vessel capacity by using a new lay berth at Ocean Terminal starting in May.

GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch said, “This will make a big difference in turning ships around faster. With eight start times and our 24-hour vessel service, crane operators and crews from the ILA will start moving containers on and off ships more quickly, reducing vessel time at the dock.”