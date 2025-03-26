SanLucar expands its cooperation and commitment to professional football

Press Release

SanLucar, the leading supplier and strong brand of fresh premium fruit and vegetables, is launching a new partnership and cooperation with the premier league club VfL Wolfsburg. As the official partner of the Wolfsburg men's, women's, and youth football club, SanLucar will supply them with a wide range of fresh fruit, smoothies and Fresh Cut at the Volkswagen Arena and the training ground.

As part of this partnership, SanLucar will also be equipping its retail partners' points of sale, particularly in the region, with emotional secondary placements centered around the VfL Wolfsburg teams. The SanLucar fruit experts will be on hand to help their retail partners with planning and support. The launch will be accompanied by a series of marketing activities, a strong social media presence, VIP tickets for customers and end consumers, and many other great activities.

Armin Rehberg, CEO of SanLucar, states: “We are delighted to have now another great partner in professional sport with VfL Wolfsburg. As part of the partnership with VfL Wolfsburg and as an official service partner of VfB Stuttgart, SanLucar is pursuing the goal of healthy nutrition and, above all, creating enthusiasm for our products and brand. We are looking forward to great mutual activities with VfL Wolfsburg in the men's and women's professional divisions together with our retail partners. Sport, especially professional sport, and fresh, great fruit and vegetables are simply perfect partners.”

SanLucar looks forward to a successful cooperation and to supporting VfL Wolfsburg in its journey to professional football in the men's, women's, and youth divisions.