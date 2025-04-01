Hortifrut unveils “Berry Easter”: A festive, sustainable blueberry treat for Easter

Press release

Hortifrut has introduced “Berry Easter,” a fresh, limited-edition blueberry product designed to celebrate the Easter season. Starting mid-April, this offering will be available exclusively in select retailers across Italy, Austria, and Denmark and will provide a delicious and wholesome seasonal treat.

A Sustainable Easter Innovation

More than a festive delight, “Berry Easter” reflects Hortifrut's commitment to sustainability with its 100% plastic-free packaging. Made from cardboard with a transparent cellulose window, this packaging is fully recyclable and 100% plastic-free, ensuring an eco-friendly choice without compromising product freshness.

By prioritizing environmentally responsible practices, Hortifrut continues to lead the way in sustainable innovation, offering consumers a premium product that supports a greener future.

A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Easter Treats

Easter is often synonymous with sugary confections, but “Berry Easter” offers a fresh, nutritious alternative. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and natural sweetness, blueberries provide a guilt-free indulgence compared to chocolate eggs. As more consumers seek healthier, more mindful choices, Hortifrut is meeting demand with a flavorful, wholesome option that aligns with modern eating habits.

Driving Growth and Innovation in the Fruit Category

Stephanie Giorgi, Global Marketing Director at Hortifrut, commented: “With the launch of “Berry Easter”, Hortifrut is expanding the boundaries of the blueberry category, introducing a seasonal fruit innovation that enhances consumer engagement. By offering a festive, limited edition blueberry product, Hortifrut proves fresh fruit can be just as exciting as traditional holiday treats.”

Following the initial launch in Italy, Austria, and Denmark, Hortifrut plans to expand Seasonal Berry Treats to additional markets in the coming years. As demand for healthier and more sustainable festive options grows, the company is committed to making these innovative products available to more consumers across Europe and beyond.

“Berry Easter” embodies the perfect blend of taste, health, and sustainability, making it ideal for those looking to celebrate Easter with a delicious yet responsible option. Through continued innovation, Hortifrut is redefining seasonal snacking—one berry at a time.