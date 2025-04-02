The National Mango Board (NMB) has launched its "Cinco de Mango" campaign, timed with the kickoff of peak mango season. This multi-faceted campaign leverages the holiday's massive consumer engagement to promote the consumption of fresh mangos during the Cinco de Mayo holiday and beyond.

According to Numerator's 2025 US Annual Holiday Preview, 93% of consumers plan to make a purchase related to Cinco de Mayo, highlighting the holiday's significant impact on consumer spending. With such widespread consumer participation, Cinco de Mayo presents a window of opportunity to promote mangos, making them an essential ingredient for any at-home party or gathering.

"Our 'Cinco de Mango' campaign showcases how seamlessly mangos fit into Cinco de Mayo celebrations," said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. "But it goes far beyond Cinco de Mayo. As peak mango season begins, we want everyone to experience the joy of incorporating this delicious fruit into their favorite dishes, from refreshing beverages to savory salsas. Fresh mangos bring a burst of sunshine to any party."

The NMB's "Cinco de Mango" campaign includes targeted paid media, in-store promotions, social media content, website resources, and strategic public relations. At its heart lies a curated collection of irresistible, easy-to-prepare fresh mango recipes designed to inspire culinary creativity and elevate Cinco de Mayo gatherings.

The "Cinco de Mango" creative is a visual sensory feast, capturing the vibrant essence of mangos and transforming ordinary dishes into extraordinary culinary experiences.

Capitalizing on the popularity of Cinco de Mayo staples like tacos, dips, and margaritas, the campaign will highlight similar NMB recipes, but with a twist: Baja fish tacos with mango salsa, which combines the sweetness of mangos with the savory flavors of fish tacos; mango salsa, a delicious dip that can be served with an appetizer spread; mangonada, blending fresh mango with lime and agave, then garnishing the chili-rimmed glass with chamoy or Tajin; and a mango margarita, a tropical take on the classic margarita.

Adding to the campaign's food-forward focus, a recent NMB study focusing on the fruit's naturally invigorating properties has shown positive effects on insulin regulation, reinforcing mango as a heart-healthy and flavorful addition.

This campaign will run through May 5.

Photo credits: NMB