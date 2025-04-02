Strategic Alliance between Agristar and Semillas Fitó

PRESS RELEASE

For over 20 years, Agristar and Semillas Fitó have collaborated on seed distribution in Brazil, establishing an essential link for the introduction and adaptation of Semillas Fitó's catalog of varieties. Recently, this relationship has been strengthened with a new strategic alliance aimed at innovation in the research and development of specific products for Brazilian agriculture.

“We expect the collaboration between the two companies to exceed what either could achieve alone, maximizing resources and generating sustainable growth. Based on trust and complementing our strengths, the sum of our strengths will make for an even stronger collaboration,” says Vasco Jorge Vital, Head of Sales & Marketing America at Semillas Fitó.

“The aim of this alliance is to introduce improved varieties that will benefit the entire value chain. In the long term, these advances will not only increase efficiency, but also reduce costs throughout the chain, which will have a positive impact on all the players involved,” says Steven Udsen, CEO of Agristar.

Focus on Agricultural Development

The new collaboration prioritizes research programs for key crops such as tomatoes, peppers, melons and watermelons. Semillas Fitó will lead the genetic improvement programs, ensuring that the varieties are adapted to local needs. Agristar will be responsible for the development of these genetics in Brazil, evaluating trials designed for the country's agricultural context.

“This approach allows both companies to take advantage of their strengths: Semillas Fitó contributes its experience in genetic improvement, while Agristar offers in-depth knowledge of the Brazilian market. Such synergy can only lead to innovative results that will benefit the agricultural sector,” says Vital.

Commercialization Exclusivity

A key aspect of the agreement is that Semillas Fitó becomes Agristar's exclusive supplier for several types of melon, including yellow, piel de sapo, galia melon and gaya melon. This exclusivity strengthens the collaboration and optimizes the commercialization strategy of both partners, allowing Agristar to stand out in the market with high quality products backed by the innovation of Semillas Fitó.

“To guarantee a successful collaboration between two companies on different continents, it is crucial to involve and engage all members of both parties. This is achieved through regular interactions such as on-site visits, joint evaluations, and constant information exchange. This collaborative approach optimizes results and ensures that project goals are achieved with transparency. In addition, it contributes to the strengthening of a solid and lasting relationship, which promotes continuous improvement in the development of varieties and the efficiency of the value chain,” says Udsen.

“This partnership is a clear commitment by Agristar and Semillas Fitó towards innovation in the agricultural sector,” concludes Vital.