Del Fresco Pure announces exciting news and collaborations at CPMA 2025

Press release

Del Fresco Pure, a leader in innovative and sustainable greenhouse produce, is set to introduce its latest offering - Organic English Seedless Cucumbers, to the Canadian market at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) convention and trade show in Montreal, Quebec, on April 8-10, 2025, (booth #315), celebrating CPMA's 100 years of excellence. Along with this expansion, the company is taking steps towards sustainability by unveiling new eco-friendly packaging initiatives. These efforts are designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the freshness and quality Del Fresco Pure is known for. Adding to the excitement Del Fresco Pure is thrilled to host a special guest appearance by @logansfewd, Logan Moffitt.

Introducing Del Fresco Pure® Organic English Seedless Cucumbers

Del Fresco Pure has a reputation for bringing innovative and high-quality produce to the market. “The introduction of our Organic English Seedless Cucumber aligns with our mission to provide nutritious and sustainably grown food options to the Canadian marketplace,” said Ray Mastronardi, Vice President of Sales at Del Fresco Pure® “The debut of our Organic English Seedless Cucumber at CPMA, grown in here in Canada is a significant step for us as we continue to expand our organic offerings.”

Grown with the highest standards of organic farming, these cucumbers promise unparalleled freshness and flavor, adding a healthy and delicious option to their expanding organic lineup.

Special Guest Appearance by Logan Moffitt

Del Fresco Pure welcomes a special guest appearance by Ottawa native Logan Moffitt on Wednesday, April 9, from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Affectionately known as the “cucumber guy,” Logan has captivated a wide audience with his viral cucumber salad series—transforming the humble cucumber into an unexpected star.

“We’re very excited to be collaborating with Logan, as it feels like a natural fit—we share a passion for quality and innovation,” said Sonia Klinger, Marketing Manager at Del Fresco Pure®. “Thanks to Logan, the love for cucumbers has become a lifestyle. His relatable, down-to-earth approach resonates with viewers and reminds us that the ordinary elements of life can be the foundation for extraordinary digital storytelling.”

Sustainable Packaging Initiatives

In a significant step towards sustainability, Del Fresco Pure® is unveiling new packaging 100% Recycled Cardboard for The Original Cherry Tomato on the Vine. This eco-friendly initiative not only reduces their carbon footprint but also aligns with their dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility. The new packaging is designed to maintain product freshness while minimizing waste, making it a win-win for consumers and the planet.

EFI Certification Achievement

Del Fresco Pure® is proud to announce that it has achieved the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certification. This certification is a testament to its commitment to social responsibility, worker welfare, and food safety. By adhering to EFI's rigorous standards, Del Fresco Pure® ensures that its produce is cultivated under ethical practices that support its workforce and the communities it serves.

“Achieving EFI certification is a significant milestone for us,” said Mastronardi. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact on our workforce and the environment, we believe that sustainable practices are essential to the future of agriculture, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Celebrating 100 Years of CPMA

As CPMA marks its centennial anniversary, Del Fresco Pure® is honored to be part of this historic event. "This is truly a significant milestone that underscores a century of dedication to the fresh produce industry," reflects Ray Mastronardi. “This reflection captures the essence of CPMA's enduring impact and its members' unwavering commitment to advancing the produce sector.”