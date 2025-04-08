Food Industry Association says food customers might have to bear the costs of tariffs 

The president and CEO of the FMI—The Food Industry Association, Leslie G. Sarasin, issued a statement regarding the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported products from Mexico, Canada, and China that went into effect this past week.

“The U.S. food system is deeply integrated with global markets, providing Americans with safe, nutritious foods that they enjoy year-round," the CEO said. "This has allowed grocery stores to offer Americans products like bananas, coffee, grains, and spices to feed their families delicious and healthy meals regardless of the season or region where they live."

The Food Industry Association is a primary trade association that advocates for the food industry in the U.S. Its mission is to improve the food supply chain for consumers.

The organization says it's ready to work with the Trump administration to deliver the President's goals of strengthening the economy, creating jobs, and making food purchases more affordable for Americans. However, the president clarified that consumers would most likely pay the price.

“The food industry has very thin profit margins—just 1.6% for retailers and 7.5% for food manufacturers," she added. "Although food retailers have long done everything in their power to keep food prices as low as possible for their customers, faced with significant new cost pressures from tariffs, the food industry will have little choice but to pass on these import taxes to remain in business and continue serving customers."