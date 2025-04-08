Fresh Farms highlights new products and category expansion at Viva Fresh

Fresh Farms, a year-round table grape grower and marketer with operations in Arizona, California, and Mexico, will showcase its latest innovations at the Viva Fresh Expo in Houston on April 11.

Among the highlights is the company’s Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes, an increasingly popular item in the healthy snacking category. This product offers consumers a clean, convenient way to enjoy fruit, with strong appeal across retail and food service.

Fresh Farms is also expanding into the tomato category, further diversifying its product line. To lead this initiative, the company has added tomato industry veteran Daniel Heguertty to the team. Fresh Farms will offer a range of tomato varieties (insert varieties here) backed by the same standards of quality and consistency that define its grape, squash, and cucumber programs.

“I am thrilled to join Fresh Farms, a company known for its leadership in the produce industry. This is an incredible opportunity to bring my experience and passion for the tomato segment to a company with such a strong reputation. I look forward to building and expanding this division into a vital part of the company’s portfolio. With the support of the Fresh Farms team and our grower partners, I am confident that we will achieve great things. I’m excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to many successful years with Fresh Farms.”

With vertically integrated operations across North America, Fresh Farms continues to grow its portfolio while maintaining a strong focus on product integrity, customer service, and supply chain reliability.