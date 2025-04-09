Zespri season in the U.S. starts with shipments to East and West Coast ports

Zespri anticipates an early start again this year, with the first shipment of SunGold Kiwifruit arriving in the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Philadelphia by mid-April. Green Kiwifruit will arrive by early May. Following favorable growing conditions, the 2025-26 harvest is projected to increase to over 200 million trays across varieties to be sold worldwide.

As North American retailers plan for another Zespri Kiwifruit season, they can track shipments here and watch the shipping vessels arrive at their East and West Coast destinations in real time.

With the season set to get underway, kiwi is the #1 fastest-growing fruit in the fruit bowl, and Zespri is the #1 selling kiwi brand in the category, more than five times the next best-selling brand.

Demand is strong due to Zespri’s ongoing retail partnerships, successful in-store displays, and the introduction of its brand characters, the Zespri KiwiBrothers.

“Last season, we took our consumer campaign ‘Taste the Obsession’ to new heights by introducing our KiwiBrothers brand characters in paid media and sampling activations,” explains Darren LaMothe, Zespri’s General Manager in North America.

“The campaign surpassed key metric target and engagement benchmarks, reinforcing the strength and impact of our characters and driving the consumer connection. This season, we are adding a strong retail component to the marketing mix to drive sales.”

Promotion strategy

For the past nine years, the KiwiBrothers have been helping lift sales and driving category growth across 19 markets globally. As the KiwiBrothers take on America for the second season, they will continue their mission to spread the Zespri Kiwifruit obsession by playfully attempting to be movie stars.

Through a suite of Hollywood-style trailers and cinematic campaign assets, consumers can join the KiwiBrothers and taste the obsession for themselves.

Additionally, the KiwiBrothers will be front and center at retail with a full suite of eye-catching touchpoints, including new packaging, shippers, pole toppers, shelf talkers, and digital assets.

“Our robust marketing initiatives expand the reach of our KiwiBrothers by bringing them in-store and through shopper programs to drive conversion,” states LaMothe. “Consumers view the KiwiBrothers’ characters on packaging as unique, creative and fun, and it helps the brand stand out on shelf, which drives purchase.”

Zespri shipped over 50,000 display units nationwide last season as retailers recognized their power in driving incremental sales. Key retailers see an average sales lift of 110% during promotions featuring displays. Moreover, shoppers prefer Zespri-branded kiwifruit, and including SunGold and Green Kiwifruit varieties in the set drives incremental growth.

When both varieties are merchandised together, sales increase by 32% compared to another green Kiwi brand. When SunGold and Green Kiwi organic varieties are included in a display, there is an automatic halo effect of favorable consumer perception.

SunGold Kiwifruit continues to be the main driver of growth for the brand, with dollar sales in the U.S. increasing by 42% and volume sales by 36% compared to a year ago.

Zespri is expanding its portfolio with a soft introduction of the RubyRed Kiwifruit in the U.S. The new variety will bring a flavor experience with a naturally sweet berry flavor, a differentiator from the SunGold Kiwifruit. RubyRed Kiwi is high in antioxidant vitamin C and includes anthocyanins, natural plant nutrients that give it a vibrant red color.

“There’s a lot of excitement from consumers for our new variety,” explains LaMothe. “We have a three-week pilot program for West Coast retailers at the start of the season. This trial period will help Zespri gather key insights, refine logistics, and optimize support before a nationwide expansion.”

Consumers anticipate the season to start enjoying Zespri’s SunGold, Green, and, for a limited time, RubyRed Kiwifruit—each with a unique flavor profile. By contacting their account representatives, retailers can tap into the Kiwi category's largest dollar growth and share with customized programs.