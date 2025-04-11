This Cinco de Mayo, a new Avocados From Mexico strategy is placing guacamole at the forefront of celebrations. The campaign emphasizes the “vibrant flavor” that avocados provide, aiming to become a central food brand for this festive occasion. The initiative, titled "Guac Makes the Fiesta," encourages consumers to prepare for their gatherings with fresh avocados.

Research indicates that 43% of those who celebrate Cinco de Mayo associate the day with food, followed by the company of friends and family. This highlights the essence of the holiday, which is centered around enjoying shared meals. Avocados have become a popular choice for these gatherings, contributing to the authentic flavors that foster connection and togetherness.

The campaign reflects the experience of a traditional celebration, incorporating avocados to enhance the communal aspect of dining.

As Cinco de Mayo ranks as the second most popular day for avocado consumption, many consumers prepare in advance for their festivities, making guacamole a star feature on their menus. Preparation often involves shopping for avocados as the holiday approaches.

The "Guac Makes the Fiesta" campaign aims to raise awareness and demand for avocados various initiatives, including:

- Engaging digital content showcasing the role of guacamole in the celebration.

- In-store marketing efforts that include special packaging and displays to attract consumers.

- A recipe resource available at a dedicated website, offering ideas for incorporating fresh avocados into holiday meals.

As the holiday approaches, the focus remains on creating memorable experiences centered around food, making this Cinco de Mayo a celebration to cherish.

Related articles: