TIPA shares contributions to Texas fresh produce industry at Viva Fresh 2025

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is a key aspect of one of the United States' leading fruit and vegetable-producing states. It assists in issues regarding water, trade, tariffs, labor, and immigration.

At this year's Viva Fresh Expo, which took place April 10-12 in Houston, Texas, Dante Galeazzi, the President of TIPA, spoke about the association's mission and work in the state.

"At TIPA, we educate, advocate, promote, and represent the more than $13 billion of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Texas or that consider it their first point of arrival for domestic distribution," Galeazzi explained.

Galeazzi explained that among the many actions taken by the association, they have worked with the USDA on 8e commodity fees for commodities that must undergo inspections upon arrival in the U.S., which come at a high cost to the industry.

The association works with industry members like Texas Citrus Mutual to advance these initiatives. Galeazzi says working with different entities guarantees that TIPA can be present simultaneously in various places.

Challenges for Texas

The association's president highlighted the population growth in Texas, which is 1,000 people more every day, making it the fastest-growing state in the nation. Business-friendly regulations lead this growth.

"More of our farming is growing alongside residential properties, which creates challenges," he said. "You also have roadway congestion, workforce competition, and other factors that go with great economic growth, which tend to be challenging for our industry."

However, he pointed out the opportunities this also creates because, with more people living in the state, there is more consumption of fresh produce.

The importance of Mexico and political challenges

Mexico is also growing, with a stronger economy and more service industries. These industries create higher-paying jobs, which Galeazzi assures lead people away from agriculture, leading the country to struggle to find labor.

Additionally, regarding the political situation between Mexico and the U.S., Galeazzi said it is changing constantly, which makes it essential to be continuously informed because of the unstable environment.

"That's why, as association leaders, it is so important for us to share these updates with you and what they move in the industry," Galeazzi said.

He indicated that the U.S. has many programs that support agriculture domestically and internationally, so if they can't approve a budget with appropriate resources, it could lead to fewer CPA agents at ports and fewer USDA-APHIS inspectors for international shipments.

On the domestic side, it could lead to fewer grants and support programs and less oversight of insurance payments being made on time.

"Not having a passed budget at the federal level creates so many issues for agriculture, which is something we work on," Galeazzi assured.

How TIPA is assisting with contingent issues

In the industry's frontline, TIPA is active in state legislator billing, trying to push their priorities and helping legislators understand the challenges.

"We're constantly trying to make sure we are doing what our members need on various projects for different products," Galeazzi assured.

From advocacy to networking to education, TIPA is looking after Texas fresh produce growers, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues addressed at the highest decision-making levels.