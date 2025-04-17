G&R Farms celebrates 80 years

Press release

G&R Farms, the industry-leading, third-generation Vidalia and Peruvian sweet onion grower in southeast Georgia, celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025. The milestone marks eight decades of dedication to farming excellence, family values, and community roots. The milestone was marked with a special celebration for employees, paying tribute to the people who have been the foundation of the farm’s enduring success.

Founded in 1945 by Walter Dasher, G&R Farms began as a modest family operation with a simple mission: grow the best-tasting onions possible. Over the years, through hard work, perseverance, and a deep respect for the land, the farm grew steadily, becoming a trusted name in sweet onions. Today, under the leadership of third-generation CEO Blake Dasher, G&R Farms continues to be guided by the same principles that started it all: hard work, integrity, and putting people first.

“Our longevity is a testament to staying true to our roots while always working to improve,” said Blake Dasher. “We’re proud to still be family-owned and operated after all these years. Many of our employees have been with us for decades—they are more than team members, they are family. Celebrating this milestone together with them made it even more meaningful.”

The April 8th event was a reflection, celebration, and gratitude time. In honor of the nostalgia invoked, the party decor reverted to past iterations of company branding. Employees gathered to share memories, recognize achievements, and look ahead to the future. It served as a reminder that G&R Farms' success is built not just on farming expertise but also on strong relationships and a deep commitment to the community.

While celebrating the past and its anniversary, G&R Farms also looks to the future. Through its Growing America's Farmers program, the company remains dedicated to continuous improvement through seed trials, sustainability efforts, innovative farming practices, and supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

As G&R Farms celebrates this significant milestone, one thing is clear: the commitment to quality, people, and progress that started 80 years ago still drives the farm today. With a legacy deeply rooted in family, farming, and stewardship, G&R Farms looks forward to continuing its story for generations to come.

“This isn’t just our history,” Dasher said. “It’s our future, too. We’re proud of what we’ve built and excited for what’s ahead.”