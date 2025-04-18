Pacific Trellis Fruit introduces Dulcinea Pure Perfection Melons, expanding melon offerings

Press release

Pacific Trellis Fruit, home to the renowned Dulcinea® brand, has introduced a new line of premium melons: Dulcinea Pure Perfection Melons. This collection of high-flavor, high-quality melons is designed to elevate the consumer's eating experience with sweetness, texture, and juiciness.

"We are enthusiastic to introduce the Pure Perfection™ line to our customers," said Rob Markel, VP of Sales – Melon Division at Pacific Trellis Fruit. "These melons represent the pinnacle of flavor and quality, meeting the consumer demand for superior-tasting fruit that delivers an unforgettable eating experience."

The Pure Perfection lineup will launch with three distinct varieties, available June-September:

Pure Sweetness™ – An extra sweet cantaloupe-like variety celebrated for its incredibly juicy, soft, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.

Pure Sunshine™ – A firm yet juicy honeydew-like melon offering a refreshing, smooth, and sweet taste.

Pure Crunch™ – An oblong Chinese Hami melon featuring a crisp, refreshing texture with hints of honey and pear.

CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit, Josh Leichter, added, "With consumers increasingly seeking out unique and delicious melon varieties, our new Pure Perfection melons offer a fresh, premium option that stands out on the shelf. We have already seen a positive response on the buy-side and look forward to the consumer feedback."

The Dulcinea Pure Perfection Melon line will be supported with high-graphic, eye-catching packaging, in-store merchandising support, and a digital marketing campaign. Additionally, in-store sampling events and point-of-sale materials will help educate shoppers on the superior taste and texture of the Pure Perfection™ Melon line, encouraging trial and repeat purchases. This comprehensive approach will highlight the melons' exceptional quality, flavor, and freshness, creating a premium consumer experience.

Beyond the launch of Pure Perfection™ Melons, Pacific Trellis Fruit continues to offer a diverse and robust melon program. The company remains the innovator of the Mini-Seedless Watermelon, PureHeart, and grows the Full-Size Seedless Sugar Daddy Watermelon, both of which are available in organic options. Other premium offerings include the Tuscan-Style® Extra Sweet Cantaloupe and the SunnyGold® Yellow Mini-Seedless Watermelon.

The company ships its mini-seedless and full-size watermelons year-round from growing regions in Mexico, Arizona, California, and Idaho, with an offshore program in Guatemala. Seasonal melon programs include the Tuscan-Style® Extra Sweet Cantaloupe and the SunnyGold® Yellow Seedless Mini Watermelon. The Tuscans will begin shipping from Arizona in May and from California in July. In contrast, the SunnyGold will start shipping from Mexico in May, moving to Arizona in June and California in July. The Dulcinea program will have a steady supply of melons throughout the summer months, ripe for promotional opportunities.