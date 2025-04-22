Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees large decrease in bulk volumes in the first quarter of 2025

The Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges handled 67.7 million tons of cargo in the first quarter of 2025, a drop of 4.0% compared to the same period last year. According to the official statement by the port, the decline was driven by a "sharp decrease in bulk volumes."

Liquid Bulk saw a steep decline of 19.1%, due to sharp declines in gasoline, naphtha, and LNG. Market conditions in Africa, reduced naphtha demand from the petrochemicals industry, and EU sanctions on Russian LNG transshipment are the main driving factors behind the decline.

Conventional general cargo also experienced a modest decline (-5.4%) due to lower iron and steel throughput (-14.3%).

The port reports that container throughput served as a key growth engine this first quarter, rising 4.6% in tonnage and 4.5% in TEUs compared to the same period in 2024, this is despite geopolitical uncertainties and container alliance restructuring.

However, strikes and congestion in other ports in Europe did result in longer container dwell times, adding pressure on terminal capacity. Port of Antwerp-Bruges' market share in the Hamburg-Le Havre Range increased to 30.5% in 2024, and on a global level, the port climbed from 15th to 14th place in the ranking of the largest container ports.

The impact of U.S. import tariffs on Port of Antwerp-Bruges

According to the port, the impact of U.S. import duties remains limited for now. The United States is the port's second major trading partner, and although companies are preparing for tariffs, "no clear export acceleration toward the U.S. has been noticeable so far."

Container exports increased by 3.2%, steel saw a temporary peak in January, and 20% fewer cars were exported to the US, in line with the overall decline in car exports, but disrupted shipping schedules in containerized liner trade, and temporary production suspensions due to trade instability, put increased pressure on terminals.

"while the immediate impact remains limited for now, it is clear that further developments in the area of trade tariffs could have an effect on the logistics chain in the coming months," the port reports.

In addition to trade tensions with the United States, the port is also vulnerable to the European economy, the industrial sector's struggles, and logistic chain issues.

The port reports that "complex regulations, slow permitting processes and high labour costs are interfering with the willingness to invest. In recent years, the combination of these factors led to a sharp decline in market share, added value and production capacity."

Both the port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Rotterdam are pleading for a rapid implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal, in order to have concrete measures and sufficient budgetary support to restore resilience and future prospects for European industry.