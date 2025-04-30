The Valencian Farmers Association (AVA-ASAJA) has warned that the widespread electricity blackout affecting the Iberian Peninsula on April 28 caused significant disruption in the agricultural sector of the Valencian Community - particularly in areas where power was not restored quickly.

Spanish media outlets, including La Vanguardia, report that authorities have ruled out a cybersecurity incident for now, instead pointing to a possible massive failure among solar power plants as the cause.

In rural Valencia, nurseries and greenhouses experienced ventilation problems - especially where backup generators were unavailable to provide an alternative power source.

AVA-ASAJA also reported failures in refrigeration and conservation systems used for agri-food products, compromising the quality of highly perishable goods undergoing cold storage or post-harvest processing.

In the livestock sector, the blackout interrupted ventilation systems, automatic feeding processes, and other mechanized farm operations. Producers were forced to carry out tasks manually, disrupting routines on poultry, swine, and rabbit farms.

Irrigation was another area hit hard. Several irrigation associations and private well operators reported they were unable to water crops as electricity outages rendered pumps and other systems inoperable. Many were also unable to irrigate on the morning of April 29 due to irrigation programs being reset or disrupted by the blackout. The issue was particularly damaging to water-sensitive crops in critical growth stages - exacerbated by the high temperatures recorded over the weekend.

In addition, the closure of gas stations in affected areas prevented many farmers from refueling their agricultural machinery.

“This cannot happen in a developed country like Spain,” said Cristóbal Aguado, president of AVA-ASAJA.

"To the lack of hydraulic infrastructure, which had such a negative impact during the drought and the DANA [an atmospheric depression], we now add intolerable failures in the energy infrastructure," he added.

Aguado criticized the government’s priorities, saying, "Perhaps we have a political class that is more focused on other ideological factors, forgetting what is truly important for citizens, such as stable and assured energy, healthcare, the functioning of justice, water, etc."

Return to Normal in Other Regions

The Spanish Federation of Associations of Exporting Producers of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, and Live Plants (FEPEX) said that the fruit and vegetable producing and exporting sectors have mostly returned to normal operations.

While field work and cultivation were maintained during the blackout in most cases, the power outage primarily affected office operations, post-harvest processing, and cold storage.

“A large part of companies have generators that allow them to keep the chambers in operation - although not in all cases - and it is necessary to wait to assess possible economic damage,” said FEPEX.

In Almería, power supply remains unstable in some areas, but service is gradually returning, and warehouse operations are resuming.

Companies working with IV and V range products (minimally and moderately processed foods) have reported substantial financial losses. Some delays in order preparation are expected, with operations continuing through May 1, a public holiday.

In Murcia, the day was marked by difficulties in order management due to communication breakdowns, temporarily halting operations. However, all orders are expected to be fulfilled, and no major disruptions to fruit and vegetable supply are anticipated.

In Huelva, currently in the peak of its red fruit campaign, warehouse operations were disrupted during the blackout. Still, most companies relied on backup generators and resumed activity later in the day.

In Seville, where the stone fruit and pome fruit harvests are just beginning, the blackout brought warehouse operations to a halt. Activity has since resumed.