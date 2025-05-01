In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at the upcoming Peruvian Hass avocado production. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The Hass avocado industry in Peru is preparing for a significant rebound following a turbulent 2024 season that was characterized by extreme weather and transportation issues. Industry groups PromPerú and ProHass estimate exports could rise by 37% in 2025—a welcome surge after three years of stagnation and setbacks. According to the Peruvian Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters (ProHass), the industry’s ability to adapt was key. “2024 was a challenging year marked by adverse weather conditions.

Despite this, we managed to maintain our presence in destination markets,” said Arturo Medina, general manager at ProHass. Fruit yields were reduced by unusually high temperatures and a lack of frigid hours, while persistent global logistics issues further exacerbated the situation. However, the sector responded by implementing a combination of enhanced irrigation technology, more stringent post-harvest practices, and more effective collaboration between public and private actors.

Exports were stabilized by these measures, even during challenging periods. Despite the hurdles, Europe, the U.S., and Chile remained Peru’s top destinations, accounting for 57%, 17%, and 10% of exports, respectively. Meanwhile, emerging markets like Asia are showing promise. Countries such as China and Japan, where per capita avocado consumption is still low, are high on Peru’s radar for future expansion. The timing is also impeccable. The demand for avocados on a global scale is increasing, with mature markets such as the United States and Europe experiencing a 3% to 6% annual increase in consumption.

Consumer prices for fresh fruit are increasing, and grower prices for fruit and tree nuts increased by 9% year-over-year in January, as indicated by the USDA's March 2025 Fruit and Tree Nuts Outlook. It is not always an easy ride, though. The dry matter content of exported produce continues to be a significant concern. Although the international standard is 21.5%, not all Peruvian exporters consistently meet this threshold.

“A few exporters continue to send fruit with less dry matter, which harms the perception of the Peruvian product,” Medina warned. Still, the sector is optimistic. With 77,000 hectares under cultivation and over 21,000 small producers in the game, Peru’s avocado industry is vast—and increasingly sophisticated. “Exporting more is no longer enough. Today, the focus is on doing it better,” said Ricardo Limo, executive chairman of PromPerú. As global appetite for avocados grows and Peru refines its approach, 2025 could mark a turning point—not just in volume, but in value as well.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry. You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.