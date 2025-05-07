Oppy recognized among Canada's best managed companies

Press release

Oppy has announced that it has been recognized again as one of Canada’s Best-Managed Companies for 24 years. It has been selected every year since 2001 and has maintained platinum status for the 17th year. The recognition underscores Oppy’s long-standing commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and values-driven leadership—pillars that continue to shape its role as a leader in the global fresh produce industry.

Oppy was also named one of British Columbia’s Top Employers earlier this year. Announced Feb. 11, 2025, the honor highlights organizations that lead the way in workplace best practices across the province. The designation reflects Oppy’s focus on creating a supportive, forward-thinking work environment.

At the heart of Oppy’s sustained success is John Anderson, chairman, CEO, and managing partner, who marked his 50th year with the company this March.

“John’s half-century with Oppy is nothing short of extraordinary,” said David Smith, president and chief operating officer. “This Best Managed recognition is, in many ways, a reflection of John’s enduring legacy and the team culture he helped foster.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Anderson said, “It is a true honor to receive this recognition year after year. It speaks volumes about our organization’s commitment to excellence and the strong values we nurture. I’m incredibly proud to celebrate this achievement with the people who have made Oppy what it is today.”

With over two decades on the Best Managed list, Oppy continues growing its global presence, fostering long-term partnerships, and driving innovation.