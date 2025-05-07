Nearly 15% of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) task force has left the entity through one of the Trump administration's two financial incentive offers to leave the agency, according to a readout from a USDA briefing with congressional staff seen by Reuters.

The U.S. president's incentive program aims to shrink the federal workforce by offering several months of pay and benefits if they leave their jobs.

Reuters reports that at the USDA, 3,877 staff signed contracts in the agency's first Deferred Resignation Program in February and 11,305 signed contracts in the second round in April, for a total of 15,182 resignations, according to the readout of the Friday morning briefing.

The USDA has said that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is working to make the agency more efficient.

Overall, more than 260,000 people across the federal civilian workforce have been fired, taken early retirement, earmarked for termination, or accepted buyouts since the start of Trump's second term in office. That represents about one-tenth of the federal civilian workforce.

However, 53 position classifications, including wildland firefighters, veterinarians, and food safety inspectors, have been exempted to ensure critical agency functions continue, the spokesperson said.

Departures by area

Those leaving include 674 county employees of the Farm Service Agency, who directly serve farmers in offices across the country, and 2,408 Natural Resources Conservation Service staff, who provide technical assistance to farmers and manage working land conservation programs.

Rollins has said frontline staff, like those at FSA, will not be affected by the agency's forthcoming reductions.

555 employees of the Food Safety Inspection Service, which ensures the safety of the U.S. meat, poultry, and egg supply, are also leaving.

Some of the 1,377 staff departures from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will affect the agency's response to bird flu.

Across federal agencies, more employees opted for the second incentive program, citing exhaustion and uncertainty about whether they would be fired.

Photo: USDA- Flickr