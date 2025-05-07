SeaPort Manatee announces new deputy director of engineering, construction

SeaPort Manatee welcomes John D. Glass Jr., P.E., as deputy director of engineering and construction, augmenting the team advancing infrastructure enhancements at the fast-growing trade hub of Southwest and Central Florida.

Glass, a licensed professional engineer, comes aboard at SeaPort Manatee following more than 13 years with Moffatt & Nichol, a prominent Long Beach, California-headquartered global infrastructure advisory firm. He last served as a senior maritime structural engineer and project manager based out of Moffatt & Nichol’s Tampa office.

“John brings extensive expertise in port planning, construction, and engineering design at a time when SeaPort Manatee is moving forward with berth expansions and numerous other infrastructure projects while enjoying record activity,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director, who noted that Glass reports to George Isiminger. P.E., the port’s longtime senior director of engineering and construction.

A civil engineering graduate of the University of South Florida, Glass lives in the Tampa Bay area with his wife and two children. He is an avid golfer and skier.

Located in Southwest Florida, at the entrance to Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee is a dynamic global trade hub, serving as the vibrant ships-to-shelves gateway for burgeoning Southwest and Central Florida markets, with convenient rail and roadway links, including to the distribution-center-filled Tampa/Orlando Interstate 4 corridor.

The closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, SeaPort Manatee offers 10 deep-draft berths, proficiently fulfilling diverse demands of container, liquid and dry bulk, breakbulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The self-sustaining port generates nearly $7.3 billion in annual economic impacts while providing for more than 42,000 direct and indirect jobs – all without benefit of local property tax support.