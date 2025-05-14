BeeHero announces HeroLink: solar-powered aggregator and transmitter of in-field, in-hive sensor data

Lack of reliable internet access continues to hinder many rural farmers, because without it, "producers can’t conduct basic tasks that come with running a modern business."

To address the issue, BeeHero, a global leader in data-driven precision pollination, has announced the release of HeroLink - a solar-powered device that aggregates and transmits data from BeeHero’s in-field and in-hive sensors to the cloud for AI-powered analysis.

The device is designed as a robust, adaptable solution capable of delivering reliable, uninterrupted data collection even in remote, low-connectivity regions. It integrates an industry-first, multi-frequency internal cellular antenna that can transmit data even in areas with no reception.

HeroLink is scheduled for initial deployment across orchards during Australia’s almond pollination season in July. It represents the fifth generation of BeeHero’s gateway infrastructure, with more than 100,000 BeeHero gateway units already deployed across the United States and Australia.

“HeroLink offers growers and beekeepers a more sustainable, longer-lasting solution for high-fidelity data collection across expansive orchards and transmission to the cloud,” the company said in a news release.

The sensor aggregates data from several of the company’s proprietary in-field and in-hive IoT sensors, including key environmental metrics such as temperature, humidity, sound levels and vibration.

The device is also rechargeable and solar-powered, with an upgraded cellular antenna that enhances connectivity and energy independence - extending the unit’s lifecycle, reducing maintenance needs, and enabling large-scale, year-round deployment, even in areas where traditional infrastructure falls short.