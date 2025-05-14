Giumarra Vineyards welcomes Daniel Gomez to Grape Sales Team

Press release

Giumarra has announced the addition of Daniel Gomez to its sales team. In his new role, Gomez will specialize in sales to export markets for Giumarra’s California grape crop and domestic retail accounts for their import programs from Mexico and South America.

Randy Giumarra, Vice President of Sales, stated: “Daniel is an experienced produce sales professional with a proven record of success in the industry. He will be a welcome addition to our sales team and do a terrific job in his new responsibilities. Our family welcomes him into the Giumarra team and looks forward to many years of success.”

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Agriculture from Cal State University, Bakersfield, and much of his prior work experience has been in the grape category.

“I’m excited to join Giumarra Vineyards and look forward to contributing to its history of success. This is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I’m thrilled to work alongside such a talented and forward-thinking team. I look forward to learning from them and achieving great things together.”