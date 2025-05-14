Fresh Del Monte to investigate reports of unlicensed Pinkglow pineapple production in Nicaragua

Fresh Del Monte has announced plans to pursue legal action following reports of unauthorized cultivation of its proprietary Pinkglow pineapple variety in Nicaragua.

The company’s response comes after Nicaraguan media outlet Radio La Primerísima published a story highlighting Bernar Miranda, a Costa Rican national residing in Nueva Guinea, who has reportedly begun growing the pink-fleshed fruit. According to the report, Miranda aims to establish a seedbed and distribute seeds to local farmers.

In information provided to FreshFruitPortal.com, the company explained that it received exclusive approval in Costa Rica two decades ago to research and develop the Rosé variety, after complying with all necessary protocols - ranging from intellectual property registration to obtaining production and export permits.

As such, the variety is protected under intellectual property rights, "which grants Fresh Del Monte complete exclusivity over its cultivation, production, and marketing; in addition to the guarantee that only the product purchased from our company undergoes the rigorous quality processes to which it is subjected for sale and consumption."

The company emphasized that "from the moment this variety is reproduced or cultivated outside of our authorized operations, it constitutes an illegal activity that directly threatens investment, scientific development, and agricultural innovation."

"If any unauthorized production, marketing, or distribution of this fruit is identified and confirmed, legal proceedings will be taken against the sellers/producers of pink pineapple before the relevant authorities, as this constitutes a direct infringement of our intellectual property rights," Fresh Del Monte emphasized.

While the company says it is willing to collaborate with authorities to investigate and take appropriate action in possible cases of illegal cultivation or sale, it is also urging consumers not to acquire the fruit through unauthorized channels and to help protect responsible agricultural development.

*Photos by Radio La Primerísima.