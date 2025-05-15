Giumarra opens administrative office in Scottsdale, Arizona

Press release

The Giumarra Companies has announced its new office in Scottsdale, Arizona. This marks Giumarra’s second location in the state and supports the company’s continued growth and operational efficiency.

“The opening of our Scottsdale office comes at an important time as we position the company for long-term success,” said Anthony Stallings, Senior Vice President, Finance for Giumarra. “This new location allows us to serve our team better and deepen our relationships with key regional retail partners. Scottsdale’s strong business infrastructure and talent pool will also support our future initiatives.”

Located at 8800 E. Raintree Drive, Suite 165, in the Raintree Corporate Center, the new office will house select administrative and operations functions and serve as a meeting space for customers, growers, and industry partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Giumarra to Scottsdale as they expand their presence in Arizona. With over a century of experience in fresh produce marketing and growing, their decision to establish a new office with administrative functions here highlights Scottsdale’s appeal as a strategic location for industry leaders. We look forward to their continued success and growth in our community,” said Teri Killgore, Scottsdale Economic Development Director.

The new location is part of Giumarra’s broader strategy to enhance product and service offerings and support long-term growth.