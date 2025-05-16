Tennis star Venus Williams joins Blue Diamond Growers to drive shoppers to the produce aisle

Press release

Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading almond marketer and a co-operative of California family farms, has announced a new retail partnership program with global tennis champion Venus Williams to launch its latest line of premium almonds, explicitly developed for the produce aisle. Retailers who join the program will receive custom in-store signage, dedicated displays, and access to national consumer sweepstakes, offering a chance to meet Venus Williams, which are all designed to drive shopper excitement and foot traffic.

“We’ve seen incredible early momentum as shoppers seek convenient, fresh, and better-for-you snack options in the produce section,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Blue Diamond Growers. “Our farmer-owned roots make the produce aisle the natural home for Blue Diamond, and with Venus Williams inspiring consumers to find us there, we’re poised to create major buzz and incremental sales for our retail partners.”

Fresh from California farms, the new premium almond line is crafted for on-the-go snacking. It’s already rolling at leading retailers including Albertson Jewel, Kroger Roundy’s, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.

The Venus Williams retail partnership program benefits include:

In-store displays and POS materials : Eye-catching signage featuring Venus Williams to capture shopper attention in the produce aisle, including displays, dump bins, floor talkers, standees, and more.

Tailored shopper marketing support : Custom activations and localized support available to retailers who opt in, designed to maximize visibility and purchase intent.

National consumer sweepstakes: Boost traffic and excitement with a turnkey campaign offering shoppers the chance to win signed merchandise and a meet-and-greet experience with Venus Williams.

Consumer promotions, such as a sweepstakes program, remain a proven tactic for shopper engagement and purchasing behavior. According to recent research, 81% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that offer incentives, and 59% are likely to recommend those brands to others.

“This is a strong opportunity for retailers to drive sales, increase shopper loyalty, and bring fresh new energy to the produce section with Venus Williams and Blue Diamond,” said Senior Vice President of North American Sales and East Coast General Manager Brett Libke of Oppy, Blue Diamond’s exclusive sales agent for its produce-centric line.

Program details:

The sweepstakes will run from May 27 through September 15, 2025. Shoppers can purchase Blue Diamond’s new produce-aisle almonds in-store and enter the barcode number from the bag at VenusBDSweeps.com for a chance to win exciting prizes.