The U.S. rejects 15 mango shipments from India

U.S. authorities have rejected approximately 15 containers of Indian mangoes due to flaws in the irradiation process paperwork. The fruit was denied entry after arriving in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.

According to The Economic Times, the mangoes were irradiated in Mumbai on May 8 and 9 — a process used to eliminate pests and extend shelf life. Officials said they found inconsistencies in the documentation, though the fruit itself was not contaminated. Traders estimate losses of about $500,000.

The USDA informed exporters that U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied entry due to an incorrectly issued PPQ203 form. The shipments must now be re-exported or destroyed, and the U.S. government will not cover the cost of remedial measures.

In 2023–24, India exported 32,104 metric tons of fresh mangoes globally, valued at ₹495.46 crore ($60.14 million). The United States is its largest export market for mangoes.