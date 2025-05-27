In the latest edition of the Citrus Growers' Association of South Africa’s From the Desk of the CEO, the organization reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to the United States to reset trade relations and address ongoing tariff concerns.

CGA's CEO, Boitshoko Ntshabele, called the meeting significant, "as it marked a moment of potential renewal in global trade and underscored the need to resolve South Africa’s serious rural crime problem."

He also expressed the CGA’s hope that both countries can reach a mutually beneficial trade deal.

He also clarified that the tariff turmoil shouldn't only be perceived as a threat, but instead "it presents a potent, perhaps overdue, catalyst for governments worldwide to re-evaluate their trade strategies — specifically with a renewed focus on quicker turnaround times in establishing trade deals, and also a renewed focus on the value of diversified markets."

He also emphasized the need to diversify markets to minimize risks and for SA to increase its efforts to address both tariff and non-tariff barriers and attain wider market access with partners in BRICS to ensure a more balanced portfolio on trade.

The weekly statement also highlights the ongoing dispute settlement process between SA and EU citrus industries concerning EU regulations on citrus black spot (CBS) and false codling moth (FCM).

He addressed crime in the country and said there are unacceptably high levels of crime that affect rural communities, and that farmers and farm workers can't fully contribute to economic growth and job creation because of it. "Rural crime was again highlighted in the meeting in the Oval Office, hopefully it will become a galvanizing moment that will lead to improved safety in rural communities," he added.

"The EU is the top destination for South African citrus, which makes that market particularly important to retain, hence the spend annually by growers to the tune of R3,7 billion to ensure compliance with these unnecessary requirements," Ntshabele said. "The onerous EU requirements are a severe non-tariff barrier that must be addressed."