Italian Minister Francesco Lollobrigida and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins met today at Italy’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry (MASAF). Italy is the first European Union country officially visited by Secretary Rollins since the beginning of her term.

Among the topics discussed, particular emphasis was placed on the growth of the agri-food trade, which exceeded $9 billion in 2024. Italy remains the third-largest supplier of agri-food products to the United States, with sectors of excellence including wine, olive oil, pasta, and cheese.

The positive role of Italian exports in creating value in the United States was also reaffirmed, emphasizing virtuous supply chains that generate employment and economic benefits for both nations.

In this context, an announcement was made regarding the opening of a technical roundtable to facilitate meetings between operators in the agri-food sector, with the aim of strengthening commercial cooperation.

Special focus will be given to soybeans, a commodity for which the United States is one of the leading producers, and Italy is a major importer. Enhancing agricultural trade between these friendly nations helps make their economies more efficient and competitive.

“Dialogue with the United States is a strategic priority for Italy’s foreign agricultural policy,” said Minister Lollobrigida. “Today, there is a greater awareness of the historic period we are experiencing, one that requires us to strengthen our economies, which share common values.”

This initial meeting is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and the United States within the agricultural sector, paving the way for future joint initiatives and international opportunities to promote this partnership.

