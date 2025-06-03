Chiquita ceases operations in Panama

Panama's Minister of Labor, Jackeline Muñoz, informed that the administrative team of Chiquita Panama is no longer in the country and that this week the company will present the authorization for the dismissal of the rest of the personnel that remains in the company, that is, some 1,600 workers, after the transfer of the operations out of the country.

“We spoke with representatives of the labor part of the company, who informed us that the administrative part is no longer in Panama, that they have dismissed the 60 people in the administrative part,” said the representative of the labor portfolio.

“Also, they have preliminarily confirmed that the declaration of illegality of the strike in the second instance”.

On May 26, Chiquita Panama reported that its banana planting, packing, and export operations, as well as the company's administrative work in the province of Bocas del Toro, would continue to be suspended until further notice. On that occasion, it also reported the dismissal of all its daily workers -about 5 thousand people-, due to the “unjustified abandonment of work in our farms and operation centers since April 28, and which continues to this date."

The strike at Chiquita Panama began more than a month ago, amid protests against the social security reform being discussed in the country, among other issues.

In declarations to Panama's TVN, Juan González, a producer in the area, indicated that the losses are incalculable: “It has been six weeks since we have been able to export a container. I have contracts, and I have lost almost 50 thousand dollars."

“In the border area, there are more than 1,000 hectares of bananas planted, there are more than 800 producers where we are all stuck... we can't get anything out,” he said.

Chiquita Panama employed more than 7,000 workers.

“We had hoped that this situation would not happen,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Orillac.

On several occasions, Chiquita Panama called on its workers to return to work to minimize the impact on the plantations due to the perishability of the product, as well as the million-dollar losses in production and exportation of banana boxes.

Related article: Chiquita Panama carries out mass layoffs in response to plantation strike