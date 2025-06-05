Pazazz apples and hockey star Taylor Heise donate 12,000 pounds of apples to Second Harvest Heartland

Honeybear Brands, a leading grower and marketer of premium apples, pears, and cherries, has wrapped up a successful season of giving through its exclusive Pazazz® apple brand. In partnership with Minnesota professional hockey standout Taylor Heise, the "Put Hunger on Ice" campaign led to a generous donation of 12,000 pounds of apples to Second Harvest Heartland, one of the nation’s largest food banks.

The initiative linked Heise’s on-ice performance to real-world impact: for every assist—nicknamed an “apple” in hockey—Pazazz donated 600 pounds of apples. With Heise recording an impressive 20 assists during the 2024–25 season, the result was a truckload of nutritious apples delivered to families in need across the region.

Making a difference on and off the ice

"Our food shelf partners were thrilled to receive such a large supply of fresh apples during the winter season," said Lindsey Ochmanek, Director of Sourcing and Demand Planning at Second Harvest Heartland. "Partnering with Pazazz and Taylor Heise brought a fun, meaningful twist to fighting hunger—watching her success on the ice translate directly into support for our mission."

Heise, who helped lead the Frost to their second national championship this season, celebrated the campaign as a highlight of her year.

“It’s been an amazing season in so many ways,” said Heise. “The partnership with Pazazz Apples gave me another reason to push hard every game. Knowing each assist helped provide healthy food for people in need made it even more meaningful. Breaking my assist record and bringing home another Walter Cup? That’s just the cherry—or apple—on top!”

Promoting health while giving back

In addition to fighting hunger, the campaign emphasized the health benefits of apples. Heise regularly highlighted her “apples” and their impact on social media, while Honeybear Brands spread the message in Pazazz markets via Instagram and Facebook.

Apples are a great source of fiber and hydration. One medium apple contains about 4.4 grams of dietary fiber—about 16% of the recommended daily intake—and is made up of roughly 85% water, making it a satisfying and healthy snack.

Pazazz apples, known for their bright flavor, crisp texture, and perfect balance of sweet and tangy, are a favorite among apple enthusiasts. As a late-season variety, they remain fresh and flavorful long after other premium apple types are past their peak.

A winning season for everyone

“Taylor has been an incredible ambassador for our brand,” said Kristi Harris, Brand Manager at Honeybear Brands. “She truly loves apples, and as an elite athlete, she’s shown how important healthy nutrition is for performance and overall well-being. This campaign was about more than just apples—it was about community, health, and giving back. We’re proud to have partnered with Taylor and Second Harvest Heartland to make a real impact.”