A new study from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) reveals the growing influence of avocados in driving healthier grocery decisions, especially among participants in federal nutrition assistance programs like SNAP and WIC. These households now represent 11% of all U.S. avocado-buying homes, highlighting a key consumer group that’s often underutilized in produce marketing strategies.

According to the findings, when SNAP or WIC households add avocados to their grocery baskets, their overall spend increases by nearly $37 per trip—an 89% jump compared to trips without avocados. But the impact goes beyond just dollar amounts: avocado purchases also correlate with increased engagement across 27 other fresh produce categories.

In effect, avocados are acting as a “gateway fruit” that leads to broader and healthier food choices.

“This is the HAB Effect in action,” said Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director of the Hass Avocado Board. “Our ongoing research helps the industry understand how avocados can not only grow demand for the category, but also support better nutrition, especially among populations that benefit most from improved access to fresh foods.”

Programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) are crucial in ensuring that low-income families have access to nutritious food.

HAB’s research emphasizes that when avocados are included in the shopping cart, shoppers are not only picking a fruit packed with nutrients but are also more likely to diversify their produce selections.

By helping SNAP and WIC participants feel more confident about buying, preparing, and eating avocados, the produce industry has a clear opportunity to promote healthier diets while expanding the fresh produce market.

This research further strengthens HAB’s vision to make avocados a staple of every American meal. By uncovering data-backed insights and creating tools to engage underserved shoppers, the organization continues to lead the way in building demand and broadening the impact of avocados nationwide.

