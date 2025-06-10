Vietnamese agencies sign 20 MoUs to import billions of U.S. agricultural goods

June 10 , 2025
Vietnam's Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Do Duc Duy, and nearly 50 Vietnamese agencies, agribusinesses, and associations, visited the United States for six days to promote trade and increase imports of agricultural and timber products. 

The business meetings, held in Iowa, Ohio, Maryland, and Washington, resulted in 20 Memoranda of Understanding to buy U.S. agricultural commodities. The signed documents are reportedly worth a total of $3 billion. 

The agreement, the press release said, "highlights the strong commitment and goodwill of Vietnam's business community and government to promote balanced trade with the U.S., and to encourage the Trump Administration to reconsider high reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese goods."

Minister Duy stated that the Vietnamese government is committed to continuing institutional reforms, enhancing administrative efficiency, upgrading infrastructure, and creating a favorable environment for international businesses, including U.S. enterprises, to expand trade and investment with Vietnam in a long-term and effective manner.

The Vietnamese delegation said businesses wish for a trade agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam to lower tariffs on agricultural commodities and reinforce shared supply chains, which will contribute to the prosperity of both countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The United States is one of Vietnam's major trade partners. In 2024, U.S. exports to Vietnam totaled US$13.1 billion, representing a 32.9 percent increase of $3.2 billion compared to 2023. U.S. Vietnamese imports totaled $136.6 billion, representing a 19.3 percent increase ($22.1 billion) from the previous year. 

