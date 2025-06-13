Uber has a new global head of delivery

June 13 , 2025
Uber has a new global head of delivery

Susan Anderson left her role as grocery and retail operations head for Uber Eats to step into the global head of delivery role.

Anderson is a member of Uber's executive leadership team. In her new role, she will oversee strategy and operations for Uber Eats in over 30 countries, increasing the delivery platform’s marketplace efficiency, expanding partnerships with merchants and restaurants, and improving the customer experience.

In a statement, Uber Chief Operating Officer Andrew Macdonald said Anderson has worn many hats at Uber across a variety of businesses and regions for the brand.

"Our Grocery & Retail business has hit a real inflection point under Susan’s leadership, and I’m excited to see her step into this new role,” he added. 

Susan stated on her LinkedIn how thrilled she is to step into the new role and her commitment to helping merchants of all sizes thrive, and create more meaningful, flexible opportunities for Uber couriers to earn.

Uber's delivery platform operates in around 30 countries, and just in 2025, the brand saw a 17% YoY and a 14% overall consumer base increase. 

