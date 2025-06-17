Zespri projects high grower returns this 2025/26 kiwifruit season

Zespri says its latest indicative forecast for the 2025-26 season shows that average per-hectare returns for kiwifruit growers are expected to increase compared to the previous year.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Te Brake attributes the improved outlook to increased yields, improved fruit sizing for Green and RubyRed varieties, and added volume from newly producing orchards, particularly for SunGold and RubyRed.

“We have another bumper crop of more than 200 million trays from New Zealand this season, and our sales programs have started well, particularly in Europe and North America, where we’ve seen strong demand," Te Brake added.

Zespri is also advancing key strategic initiatives, including efforts to increase grower ownership.

As part of a recent share alignment initiative, the proportion of growers who hold shares in Zespri has risen to more than 60%, up from 48%. The increase follows a 2024 grower vote in which 91% supported Zespri’s offshore expansion strategy.

Currently, kiwifruit sold in the United States is being supplied by New Zealand through October, after which the domestic California harvest enters the market, followed by imports from Italy. U.S. goods trade with New Zealand totaled an estimated $10.1 billion in 2024.