UC Davis completes trials with Hazel Tech on peach, plum, nectarine

Chicago – Hazel Technologies, Inc., is proud to announce the successful completion of peach, nectarine, and plum supply chain quality trials with the University of California, Davis. Researchers found that Hazel Tech® packaging can maintain post-harvest characteristics such as firmness and color retention in seven different varieties of peaches, plums, and nectarines in standard supply chain conditions.

The trial was conducted on eight varieties of peaches, plums, and nectarines grown by HMC Farms in Kingsburg, California. Hazel™ was applied to commercial peach, plum, and nectarine varieties following harvest and packing. The fruit was then stored in simulated retail supply chain conditions at UC Davis for up to 22 days and periodically assessed by a team of researchers for standard quality traits such as firmness and color retention.

“We are extremely pleased to report that UC Davis researchers saw significant increases in peach, plum, and nectarine firmness or color retention with Hazel™ compared to control fruit, even after 22 days in storage,” said Adam Preslar, Co-founder and CTO of Hazel Technologies.

“Maintaining perfect stone fruit quality in the fresh supply chain can be a challenge for packers and retailers, and the consumer eating experience can suffer as a result. We are thrilled to offer both the conventional and organic stone-fruit industry products that can help packers and retailers provide top-quality fruit to the market, reduce waste, and increase sales. We look forward to partnering with UC Davis on trials in the future”

“In our trials, we were able to show conclusively that in seven of the eight total varieties, there was stronger skin and firmer flesh due to Hazel™ treatment,” said Dr. Barbara Blanco-Ulate, Professor at the Department of Plant Sciences at UC Davis. “The Blanco Lab is committed to researching new post-harvest technologies related to fruit ripening and quality, and we are pleased to be working with Hazel Technologies on this new shelf-life solution for peaches, plums, and nectarines.”

“We are always evaluating potential cutting-edge technologies that will allow us to continue to further elevate the consumer experience of the products we grow,” said Jon McClarty, General Manager at HMC Farms. “Our research with UC Davis and Hazel Tech® is a testament to our commitment to innovation.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new packaging technologies to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® works with over 100 of the largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers in the world. For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.co m .

About The UC Davis Department of Plant Sciences

The Department of Plant Sciences was created by consolidating the four commodity-based departments of Agronomy and Range Science, Pomology, Vegetable Crops and Environmental Horticulture. This pooling of manpower and resources has fostered better focus on the teaching, research and outreach missions of one of the leading academic programs in agricultural and environmental sciences in the country.

Under the umbrella of Plant Sciences, over 90 faculty members collaborate on education and research in the emerging programmatic areas of plant and environmental sciences. Fundamental advances in genomics, genetics, plant physiology, evolutionary biology and environmental science has translated into improvements in crop performance and production, postharvest quality, agricultural sustainability and ecosystem management. These research-based advances are necessary to maintain California's agricultural economy at the forefront of the world, to foster agricultural and environmental sustainability and to assure a safe and healthful food supply.

About HMC Farms

HMC Farms is a grower, packer, shipper and marketer of stone fruit and table grapes in the San Joaquin Valley, CA. HMC Farms began in 1987 but the first ranch has been in owner and founder Harold McClarty's family since 1887. The core of HMC Farms is a team of agricultural and marketing experts…people who have grown up in the produce business, who invested careers in learning everything there is to know about growing and delivering a better piece of fruit to people who enjoy fruit. Our management team, our growing team and our marketing team work closely together with a single purpose…to reliably provide the best tasting tree fruit and grapes with consistent flavor every time.