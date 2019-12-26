Highlights from the first quarter of 2019

As we prepare for 2020, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2019!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from January to March this year:

Octinion's strawberry-picking robot in world's first commercial launch The Belgium-based company described the technology as "crucial for the sector" and said it would launch harvesting robots for other crops in the coming years.

Naturipe targets millennials and Gen Z with rebrand The world's largest berry producer rolled out a new logo, packaging, and in-store merchandising in grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Robotic apple harvester used for commercial crop in "world-first" New Zealand's largest apple grower-exporter T&G Global achieved the breakthrough following four years of working with U.S.-based technology partner Abundant Robotics.

Driscoll's takes California Berry Cultivars to court Driscoll's filed legal action against a berry breeder alleging patent infringement and conversion of its proprietary strawberry varieties.

Limoneira enters into JV with Argentine citrus company The deal would see the acquisition of hundreds of hectares of farmland and the creation of a new subsidiary in the world's top lemon exporting country.

Grapes in Charts: Record California volumes reverse Chilean pricing trends "Although it is normal for prices to increase as volumes fall, what is strikingly abnormal about this season so far is how the pricing dynamics have gone completely against the normal trends."