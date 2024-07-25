VOG's Cosmic Crisp apple variety continues to work to attract consumers with innovative marketing initiatives, seeking to mark a new era in the communication of the apple category.

Following the success at the 2024 European Balloon Festival in Igualada, Spain, the apple’s Heavenly Taste will "delight crews and participants" at the Italian International Balloon Grand Prix in Todi (26 July - 6 August), Central Italy, and in Landshut, Bavaria, for the 27th Niederbayerische Heißluftballon-Wettfahrt (23-25 August), VOG said in a release.

“The Cosmic Crisp hot-air balloon is an original, position-oriented way of presenting the brand, as well as an invitation to enjoy a moment of pure pleasure under any sky,” explain Hannes Tauber and Benjamin Laimer, Marketing Managers of the VOG and VIP consortia respectively.

Cosmic Crisp also elevated the consumer experience on its Instagram profile @cosmic.crisp.europe with a contest active until 23 July that offered the chance to win an enchanting stay in South Tyrol - Südtirol and an atmospheric hot-air balloon flight through the Italian Alps.

“Every moment is just right to experience this apple’s heavenly taste. At dawn, to start the day with positivity, during the daytime, to relax away from the daily grind, or at sunset, to open the door to an unforgettable evening,” they added.