Highlights from the third quarter of 2019

Image of peculiar 'long neck' avocado goes viral Florida-based fruit supplier Miami Fruit posted an image of an interesting looking avocado that caught the attention of thousands.

Researchers develop new early citrus greening detection method Using a low-cost staining method, researchers developed a technique to make an early diagnosis of Citrus greening - up to two days after transmission.

Sun World names CEO and plans expansion into other fruit crops "We’re now also poised to diversify into other tremendously economically important fruit crops – through organic growth, acquisitions or both -- and to expand our IP and genetics’ footprint,” said Sun World International's new CEO.

Pioneering Dutch substrate banana production project moves to field trials An innovative project in the Netherlands that grows greenhouse bananas in substrate rather than soil has shown excellent results so far and planned to move to field trials in two major production countries.

MBO blueberry varieties to be grown in Argentina, Uruguay Australia-based Mountain Blue Orchards - which owns the Eureka line of blueberries - awarded the exclusive production and marketing license following three years of negotiations and research between the parties.

Avocados in Charts: What will be Colombia's future role in the U.S. market? Colombia's avocado supplies in the U.S. market have been negligible so far. But the data that is trickling in is beginning to tell an interesting story.