Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2019

As we prepare for 2020, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2019!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from October to December this year:

'Stars align' for Cosmic Crisp: Washington state launches first exclusive apple The U.S.'s largest apple-growing state has finally got its first exclusive apple variety, which is launching nationwide this season amid sky-high hopes for the future and an unprecedented level of collaboration within the industry.

Crop doctor app Plantix fills small-holder farmer advisory gap and democratizes knowledge An innovative app that has around one million active users is helping to democratize knowledge and revolutionize farming for small-holder growers, providing them with crucial information that was previously scarcely available.

New technology used to replace plastic and paper with banana leaves Inventor of new technology used to transform banana leaves into material that replaces plastic speaks to us about the process and vision.

Low banana prices "can't go on forever" - Del Monte CEO Low banana prices are unsustainable with the banana industry facing rising costs across the board and other ongoing challenges, he said.

The world's largest cherry was grown in far-southern Chile The massive cherry belonging to Claudio Vergara Tagle was harvested last season but the record has now become official.

Berries in Charts: The category's evolution over the last nine years This aim of this article isn't to offer some interesting market phenomenon, but rather to provide perspective on the role of each berry in the U.S. market.