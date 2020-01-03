Teresa Brusco's advanced technology brings lower emissions

PRESS RELEASE

Brusco Tug & Barge, Inc. has modernized its tug fleet at the Port of Hueneme by bringing aboard the “Teresa Brusco,” a state-of-the-art vessel that will dramatically lower vessel emissions and bring more power and ability to the tugs’ important ship-handling role on Port.

Brusco’s investment strengthens their partnership with the Port and the tug’s acquisition is an achievement in keeping with the Port’s commitment to environment.

Replacing the Lulapin, the Teresa Brusco will join the Simone Brusco as the Port’s powerhouses — accompanying ships in and out of the harbor and guiding them to and from their berths.

The Teresa Brusco represents a nearly $10 million capital investment by Brusco.

“It takes many moving parts for a port to operate smoothly,” says Oxnard Harbor District President Jess Herrera.

“We greatly appreciate our partners’ commitment; once again, Brusco Tug has contributed to keeping the Port of Hueneme as the Greenest Port in the United States by investing in the best and latest clean technology with the arrival of the Teresa Brusco.

As the Port and the community, we all benefit from this. Congratulations to everyone at Brusco.”

Captain Mike Fullilove, Manager of Operations at the Port, says that Brusco “is proud to be a part of the Port family since 1989 and remains committed to assisting the Port meet its goal of improving the working waterfront environment and surrounding community.”

The Teresa is a Tier 3-powered vessel with main engine ratings of 4750 horsepower and capable of 61 tons of bollard pull — an increase of 20% over the previous vessel.

The Tier 3 technology aboard the Teresa will realize immediate and significant reduction in vessel emissions, including Nox reductions of approximately 80%.

“This significant upgrade to Brusco’s fleet keeps with the Port’s commitment to environment — as the Greenest US Port and Green Marine-certified (a third party environmental verification program), we take the health of our water, air and community very seriously,” says Port Director and CEO Kristin Decas.

“We value the fact that Brusco is investing in our Port’s green future.”

The Port of Hueneme's partnership with Brusco has been going strong for 30 years, and will do so well into the future.

As Captain Fullilove states, "We look forward to the tug Teresa helping Port Hueneme to be among the most capable and environmentally conscious ports in the world for years to come.

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast.

The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners and moves US$9.5bn in goods each year. It consistenly ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce.