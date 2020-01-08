Crystal Valley Foods partners with Superior Berries to offer Georgia grown blueberries

PRESS RELEASE

Miami, Fla - Crystal Valley Foods (Crystal Valley) has announced that it has partnered with Superior Berries and will begin shipping Georgia-grown blueberries under both the Crystal Valley and Superior Berries labels beginning this season. The first shipments will begin in April and will be available through the end of May.

Superior Berries, whose parent company is Superior Pine Products, started producing berries in 2003.

Today the company has over 200 acres in Fargo, Georgia with plans to expand an estimated 100 acres in the next year. They grow and hand pick primarily Southern Highbush blueberries including Meadowlark, Patricia, Kee Crisp, Indigo Crisp, Farthing and Legacy varieties.

“We are excited about our partnership with Superior Berries,” said Katiana Valdes, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Crystal Valley Foods.

“With their experience in growing and packing blueberries, along with their seasoned management team, focus on the cold chain and research and development, we are confident that we will be offering the best, premium quality fruit this spring.”

“At Superior Berries we are committed to ensuring the best, sweetest product reaches our customers,” said Michael Bruorton, General Manager Superior Berries Company.

“We believe that the 3 most important factors in delivering the best berry are quality, taste, and shelf life. Through our first-class growing and packing practices, we are able to meet our three objectives and pass them on to the consumer. We are looking forward to partnering with Crystal Valley Foods this coming season, as they share our core values and beliefs in order to deliver premium fruit and vegetables.”

Crystal Valley markets blueberries year-round.

About Crystal Valley Foods

Founded in 1994, Crystal Valley Foods is a leading grower and importer of top quality produce from Central and South America and the United States.

With offices and facilities in Miami and Los Angeles, the company is one of the largest importers and distributors of asparagus in the USA. Its extensive product line also includes baby vegetables, peas, beans, berries, baby lettuces, peppers and other specialty crops.